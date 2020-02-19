Dave delivers politically charged rap at the Brits

Rapper Dave criticised the treatment of the Duchess of Sussex, accused the Prime Minister of being a “real racist” and spoke up for Grenfell fire victims during a politically charged performance at the Brits. The British star performed his song Black at the ceremony at the O2 Arena in London, but added new verses at the end. He rapped: “It is racist whether or not it feels racist/The truth is our Prime Minister’s a real racist.”

The rapper, 21, insisted that “equality is a right, it doesn’t deserve credit”. Commenting on the treatment of Meghan, he said: “Now if you don’t want to get it then you are never gonna get it/How the news treats Kate versus how they treated Meghan.” Dave also paid tribute to London Bridge attack victim Jack Merritt, who he called “my brother in arms”. “There’s tears in our eyes and love in our hearts,” he said, “We never had the same background, culture, colour or class but you devoted your life to giving others a chance/And for that I’m so taken aback because you gave us all a voice.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

After calling for “way less hatred, more conservation, less deforestation”, Dave said that “Grenfell victims still need accommodation and we still need support for the Windrush generation”. Finishing up, he called for “reparations for the time our people spent on plantations”. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn appeared to endorse the message, tweeting the lyrics to his 2.3 million followers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.