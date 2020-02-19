Donald Trump draws scorn for post-impeachment clemency spree

Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz which includes commuting former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence and pardoning former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik. Those given a presidential break include financier Michael Milken, the so-called “junk bond king” jailed for two years in the 1990s after pleading guilty to violating securities laws, and Edward DeBartolo Jr, the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal after building one of the most successful NFL teams in history. But Mr Trump also commuted the sentences of several women with more sympathetic cases to balance out the men convicted of corruption. In all, Mr Trump took clemency actions related to 11 people – his latest interventions in the justice system as he faces growing criticism for weighing in on the cases of former aides.

Mr Trump made clear he saw similarities between efforts to investigate his own conduct and those that took down Blagojevich, a Democrat who appeared on Trump’s reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice.” “It was a prosecution by the same people — Comey, Fitzpatrick, the same group,” Mr Trump told reporters. He was referring to Patrick Fitzgerald, the former US attorney who prosecuted Blagojevich and now represents former FBI Director James Comey, who Mr Trump fired from the agency in May, 2017. Comey was working in the private sector during the Blagojevich investigation and indictment, which led to his 14-year prison sentence in 2012. The clemency actions come as an emboldened Mr Trump continues to test the limits of his office now that impeachment is over. The actions drew alarm from Democratic Representative Bill Pascrell Jr, who accused Mr Trump of using his unfettered pardon power “to shield unrepentant felons, racists and corrupt scoundrels”. Blagojevich was convicted of political corruption, including seeking to sell an appointment to former President Barack Obama’s old Senate seat, and extortion relating to a state-funded children’s hospital — actions Mr Fitzgerald once described as “a political corruption crime spree” that would make Abraham Lincoln turn over in his grave.

