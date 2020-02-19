Government under fire as 'low-skilled' migrant workers to be denied visas after Brexit

Changes to the UK’s immigration system will not include a visa option for low-skilled migrant workers after Brexit, the Government has said. Credit: PA

Changes to the UK’s immigration rules could “spell absolute disaster” for the care system and risk farmers, builders and hospitality businesses being hit the hardest, industry leaders have warned. The Government came under fire for telling employers they will “need to adjust” after deciding it will not offer visas to low-skilled migrant workers after Brexit. A policy statement outlining plans for a new points-based system after freedom of movement ends said the economy needs to move away from a reliance on “cheap labour from Europe”. The changes are designed to cut the number of low-skilled migrants entering Britain from the beginning of next year but aim to make it easier for higher-skilled workers to get UK visas. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) warned care, construction, hospitality, food and drink companies could be most affected by the changes.

Industry leaders hit out at the lack of provision for low-paid workers in the proposals while lawyers urged the Government “not to turn the tap off overnight” if companies struggle to recruit staff under the new system. Unison assistant general secretary Christina McAnea said the plans “spell absolute disaster for the care sector”. Dame Donna Kinnair, chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, raised concerns that the proposals will “not meet the health and care needs of the population”. The UK Homecare Association said it was “dismayed” by the Government’s decision, adding: “Cutting off the supply of prospective careworkers under a new migration system will pave the way for more people waiting unnecessarily in hospital or going without care. “Telling employers to adjust, in a grossly underfunded care system, is simply irresponsible.” National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters expressed “serious concerns” about the Government’s “failure to recognise British food and farming’s needs” in the proposals.

Mark Harrison, of the Food and Drink Federation (FDF), raised concerns about bakers, meat processors and workers producing food like cheese and pasta not qualifying under the new regime. The “firm and fair” system will instead “attract the high-skilled workers we need to contribute to our economy, our communities and our public services”, according to the policy paper published on Tuesday evening. But it added: “We will not introduce a general low-skilled or temporary work route. “We need to shift the focus of our economy away from a reliance on cheap labour from Europe and instead concentrate on investment in technology and automation. “Employers will need to adjust.” The EU Settlement Scheme, designed to give EU citizens permission to stay and work in the UK after Brexit, will “provide employers with flexibility to meet labour market demands”, the paper said. Expanding a seasonal workers scheme and arrangements with eight countries to welcome young people to the UK will also help employers but they are expected to take “other measures to address shortages”, the paper said. The document added: “We recognise that these proposals represent significant change for employers in the UK and we will deliver a comprehensive programme of communication and engagement in the coming months. “We will keep labour market data under careful scrutiny to monitor any pressures in key sectors.”

