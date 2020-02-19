Harry and Meghan to stop being working royals at end of March

A date has been set when the couple will stop being working Royals. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially stop being working members of the Royal Family on 31st March. New details were announced this afternoon about how and when their new working arrangements would come into effect. Harry and Meghan's office have confirmed that the couple will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace and from April 1st, they would be represented by their UK foundation team. All the arrangements will still be subjected to a 12-month review.

A new life in North America: the couple have upped sticks for the other side of the Atlantic. Credit: PA

The couple will return to the UK for a farewell visit from 28th February until 9th March. Their office announced visits for the couple at the Endeavour Fund Awards on 5th March, the Mountbatten Music festival at the Royal Albert Hall on 7th March, and the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on 9th March. Harry will also go to an Invictus Games Choir event on 28th February and he will open the Silverstone experience with Lewis Hamilton on 6th March. As she did last year, Meghan will mark International Women's Day on 8th March.

Harry has cited his childhood experiences as one of the reasons for his family stepping away from royal duties. Credit: PA

Both the Duke and Duchess will continue to spend time in the UK and North America after the changes take effect and Harry will be back in London in his new role for the London Marathon in April, in his capacity as the charity's Patron. Harry and Meghan will also attend the Invictus Games for injured military personnel and veterans. The 2020 Games is taking place in The Hague in the Netherlands in May.