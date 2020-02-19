- ITV Report
New immigration points-based system: How do you get to the threshold of 70?
The Government plans to introduce a new immigration system based on points to cut down on the number of low-skilled immigrants entering the UK.
The focus would instead be on higher-skilled workers being admitted into the UK on a points-based system after Brexit and visas potentially being denied to low-skilled workers.
Under the new plans, anyone wanting to work or live in the UK would need 70 points to be eligible to apply for a visa under strict criteria, ranging from salary to speaking English.
But how exactly do you get to 70 points and what are the different criteria worth?
- How does the new points based system work?
If anyone wants to live and work in the UK from January 1, 2021, they must gain at least 70 points according to a new points based system.
Anyone, whether EU or non-EU citizens, has to reach the threshold to be eligible to apply for a visa.
The criteria covers whether the applicant can speak English at a required level, if they have a job offer with an "approved sponsor" and if they meet a minimum salary threshold.
- What do the points mean?
An applicant must meet three requirements to be eligible to apply for a visa:
- Speaks English at a required level - 10 points
- Offer of a job by approved sponsor - 20 points
- Job at appropriate skill level - 20 points
This criteria is not tradeable, so an applicant must meet each of these requirements.
However the other criteria is tradeable; more points are available for salary, qualifications and if the job is in an industry with shortages.
- Salary of £20,480 (minimum) – £23,039 -0 points
- Salary of £23,040 – £25,599 - 10 points
- Salary of £25,600 or above - 20 points
- Job in a shortage occupation (on the Government's jobs shortage list) - 20 points
- Education qualification: PhD in subject relevant to the job - 10 points
- Education qualification: PhD in a STEM subject relevant to the job - 20 points
- How do you get to 70 points?
Examples of applicants who would gain the 70 points to be able to apply for:
University researcher
- PhD in STEM subject - 20 points
- Salary of £22,000 - 0 points
- Job at appropriate level - 20 points
- Speaks English - 10 points
- Offer of job - 20 points
- = 70 points
Nurse
- Offer of job - 20 points
- Speaks English - 10 points
- Job at appropriate sponsor - 20 points
- Salary of £22,000 - 0 points
- Job in a shortage occupation - 20 points
- = 70 points