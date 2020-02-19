New immigration points-based system: How do you get to the threshold of 70?

The Government plans to introduce a new immigration system based on points to cut down on the number of low-skilled immigrants entering the UK.

The focus would instead be on higher-skilled workers being admitted into the UK on a points-based system after Brexit and visas potentially being denied to low-skilled workers.

Under the new plans, anyone wanting to work or live in the UK would need 70 points to be eligible to apply for a visa under strict criteria, ranging from salary to speaking English.

But how exactly do you get to 70 points and what are the different criteria worth?