Inquest due to open into death of TV presenter Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack’s inquest is due to be opened this morning, four days after the television presenter was found dead at her home in east London.

The 40-year-old former Love Island host took her own life.

The hearing at Poplar Coroner’s Court at 10am is expected to be brief, with the coroner likely to adjourn proceedings to allow the police investigation to continue.

Flack’s death, confirmed on Saturday evening, was the latest connected to the ITV2 show and prompted a tidal wave of grief from celebrity friends and members of the public.