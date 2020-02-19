Mike Bloomberg set to sell company if elected president

Democratic election hopeful Mike Bloomberg would sell the financial data and media company he created in the 1980s — which bears his name and made him a multi-billionaire — if elected US president, a top adviser has said.

Mr Bloomberg would put Bloomberg LP into a blind trust, and the trustee would then sell the company, adviser Tim O’Brien said on Tuesday.

Proceeds from the sale would go to Bloomberg Philanthropies, the charitable giving arm that funds causes from climate change to public health and grants for American cities.

The only restriction Mr Bloomberg would put on the sale is that it not be sold to a foreign buyer or a private equity company, Mr O’Brien said.

Mr Bloomberg is currently chief executive of the company.

“We want to be 180 degrees apart from Donald Trump around financial conflicts of interest,” Mr O’Brien told The Associated Press.

“We think it’s one of the biggest stains on the presidency, and Trump’s record is his refusal to disengage himself in his own financial interests. And we want to be very transparent and clean and clear with voters about where Mike is on these things.”