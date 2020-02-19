Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent lead tributes to rapper Pop Smoke, 20, shot dead in 'home robbery'

Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent and Chance The Rapper are among the stars who have paid tribute to rapper Pop Smoke, who has died at the age of 20.

The up-and-coming star was reportedly shot and killed in what appeared to be a home invasion robbery.

The death of the musician, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was confirmed by his record label, Republic Records.

A statement on Twitter said: "We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of @POPSMOKE10.

"Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together."