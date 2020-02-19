Passenger saddles up for American Airlines flight with pony

Passengers on board an American Airlines flight had an unexpected neigh-bour.

Fred the service pony kept handler Ronica Froese company in first class on her way to Michigan from California, via Dallas.

Dressed in a horse sleazy, Fred appeared to resemble some kind of superhero and he certainly has a positive impact on his handler.

In a delighted Facebook post, she said: "Thank you to American Airlines staff. You were prepared for us to arrive and treated us with the respect service animal teams deserve.

"Thank you to the pilot and flight attendants on the first flight who were all so excited to finally see a legit service horse that they had all been trained on."