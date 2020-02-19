Advertisement

Police officers on date night chase armed robber out of restaurant

Two off-duty police officers out on a date were forced into action after an armed robber stormed the restaurant they were in.

CCTV footage showed an armed suspect rush into the Raising Cane’s in Kentucky, USA, just before 10pm on February 15 wearing a mask and armed with a gun. He then demanded money from one of the employees.

The cop couple dart either side of the booths in pursuit of the suspect. Credit: Louisville Metro Police Department/ EVN

Luckily the two off-duty Elizabethtown officers, Detective Chase McKeown and Officer Nicole McKeown, were in a nearby booth when the robbery was taking place.

Video shows the couple jump into action and chase the alleged robber out the restaurant.

The suspect, named in court documents as Justin Carter, ran from the restaurant with the officers in hot pursuit.

He was arrested a few streets away. Records say Carter's gun was stolen from the Jeffersontown Police Department.