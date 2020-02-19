Prime Minister facing questions over how controversial No 10 aide was hired

Labour has written to the Prime Minister asking him if he agreed with a former aide’s controversial views on black people and about forcing contraception on the working classes.

Party chiefs have also called for answers on how Andrew Sabisky, who resigned this week after his “offensive” past writings were discovered online, came to be hired to work in Downing Street.

Mr Sabisky, who once suggested enforcing the uptake of contraception to stop unplanned pregnancies from creating a “permanent underclass”, announced he was standing down on Monday evening.

He said he did not want to be a distraction to the Government after previous comments made by him, including that black people had IQs that were “close to the typical boundary for mild mental retardation”, were unearthed.

Ministers said Mr Sabisky “jumped before he was pushed” following a slew of “reprehensible” past comments, but Labour has demanded answers about how such a figure came to be employed by Downing Street.

Labour chair Ian Lavery, in his letter to Boris Johnson demanding more information on the level of vetting involved, wrote: “Andrew Sabisky has thankfully left your Government.