Royal family release new photo of Prince Andrew to mark his 60th birthday

The Royal Family Twitter account posted pictures of Duke of York as a baby and a more recent painting of the Prince. Credit: Royal Family/ Twitter

The Royal Family has paid tribute to Prince Andrew on his 60th birthday. On Twitter, the Queen and Royal Family's official Twitter account posted a baby picture of the Duke of York alongside a new portrait of the Prince. The post said: "On this day in 1960, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years. Happy Birthday to The Duke of York."

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's ex-wife, also shared a photo of the Duke sitting alongside two dogs on her social media. She wrote: "Happy 60th Birthday to Andrew." The birthday well-wishes comes amid growing calls from victims of Jeffrey Epstein for the Prince to answer questions about his relationship with the alleged paedophile. Prince Andrew has since stepped aside from public duties following the ongoing saga. Government buildings will not fly the flag to mark Prince Andrew's birthday as they normally might, after he stepped aside from royal duty.

Downing Street said the matter was being looked into after critics branded the celebration “crass and offensive”. A Government spokesman said: "The Department of Culture, Media and Sport will be advising councils that there is no requirement to fly flags on February 19 following the decision by the Duke of York to step back from public duties for the foreseeable future." Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace said Prince Andrew asked to defer a military promotion to Admiral. He was due to be promoted on his birthday in line with a longstanding policy that sees senior royals treated as serving military members.

Bells will ring out at Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA