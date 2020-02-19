Snake robot created to traverse difficult terrain

A snake robot has been developed by scientists in the race to advance the creation of search and rescue machines.

Snakes live in diverse environments ranging from hot deserts to lush tropical forests, where they slither up trees, rocks and shrubbery every day.

It is thought that snake robots may some day help in the exploration of inaccessible terrain, such as building rubble after an earthquake.

Scientists observed how the serpents moved and used this information to make a snake robot that can climb large steps in a nimble and stable fashion.

Senior author Chen Li, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at The Johns Hopkins University, said: “We look to these creepy creatures for movement inspiration because they’re already so adept at stably scaling obstacles in their day-to-day lives.

“Hopefully our robot can learn how to bob and weave across surfaces just like snakes.”

Previous studies had mainly looked at snake movements on flat surfaces, but rarely in 3D terrain except for on trees.

Prof Li said these did not necessarily account for real-life large obstacles such as rubble and debris that search and rescue robots would have to climb over.