- ITV Report
-
Whitney Houston hologram tour set to debut in Sheffield
A Whitney Houston hologram tour is to debut in the UK, with organisers promising to "reunite audiences" with the singer.
The show, pitched as an "immersive live theatrical concert," will debut in Sheffield on February 25 before going on to venues across the UK and Europe.
Audiences will see a hologram of the Grammy-award winning singer accompanied by digitally remastered arrangements of her songs.
- ITV's This Morning previews the Whitney Houston Hologram Tour:
Whitney Houston died in February 2012 - a coroner's report showed the 48-year-old had accidentally drowned in the bathtub, with heart disease and cocaine use given as contributing factors.
The singer is regarded as one of the most awarded female artists of all time according to Guinness World Records.
She remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time with 200 million records sold worldwide.
Later this year, Houston will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Ohio.
The Grammy-award winner's former Manager, Pat Houston, said the show "is all about the imagination" adding: "Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever."
The company behind the show, Base Hologram, says the projected image of the singer will be "backed by a live band, singers [and] dancers".
A previous laser-generated performance by Whitney Houston was shelved because of a dispute over the hologram's likeness to her - the upcoming tour has the backing of the Estate of Whitney E Houston.
Organisers of the tour, Base Hologram, are also behind the postponed Amy Winehouse hologram tour.