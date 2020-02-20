33rd Dail set to convene on Thursday

The 33rd Dail will convene later today some 11 days after the new political landscape became clear. There are a number of procedures on the agenda which will begin at noon with the Clerk of Dail Eireann Peter Finnegan reading out the Proclamation. The 160 TDs will gather in Leinster House to hear the names of all the members elected for each constituency. With the political parties setting out their stalls in an attempt to form a government, the Dail will elect the Ceann Comhairle, or chairperson of the Dail.

Two candidates have been confirmed as contenders for the role of Ceann Comhairle after the deadline closed at 6pm on Tuesday. Sean O Fearghail and Denis Naughten have both put themselves forward. Both candidates will be allowed to speak for five minutes which is followed by a secret ballot. This will take place under the supervision and direction of the Clerk. Once selected by secret ballot, the Ceann Comhairle is formally elected by an open vote in the Dail.

