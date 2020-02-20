33rd Dail sits for the first time, but no taoiseach elected

The 33rd Dail has sat for the first time some 11 days after the outcome of the general election produced a different political landscape. The 160 TDs gathered at Leinster House where all their names were read into the record by the Clerk of the Dail Eireann. Procedures got under way at noon with Clerk Peter Finnegan reading out the Proclamation. Fianna Fail TD Sean O Fearghail was re-elected as Ceann Comhairle in the Dail after receiving 130 votes. He beat Independent TD Denis Naughten who received 28 votes. He was elected following a secret ballot.

Mr Naughten was the first to make his pitch for the role. He cited his experience as a parliamentarian at all levels, from TD to cabinet minister. Mr Naughten said there is “public frustration” over accountability in public services. “Getting straight answers to straight questions has become very difficult in Dail Eireann,” he said.

Before he was elected, Mr O Fearghail told the Dail that he was seeking a renewal of their support for the role. “I work in the basic principle of respect for the mandate that each member of the Dail has received from their electorate,” he said. “That mandate is in every respect equal and deserving of similar priority.” Ballot papers were given to TDs with the secret ballot taking place in the voting lobbies in specially constructed booths.

