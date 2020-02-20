A circular firing squad in Las Vegas as Michael Bloomberg comes under ferocious attack

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate. Credit: AP

A lot of money has been lost in Las Vegas over the years. Michael Bloomberg may have set a new record. It may have been the most expensive day of his life. So far in his short campaign, the former Mayor of New York - who was on the debate stage for the first time - has spent $300 million on TV advertising.

That may have all gone up in smoke last night as he came under sustained assault. Bloomberg is the late entry in the Democratic nomination battle, fuelled by his almost limitless money. He is, after all, the ninth richest person on the planet, ten times as wealthy as President Trump. And he has vowed to spend whatever it takes to be the next president.

Senator Elizabeth Warren accused Bloomberg of using crude and sexist language worthy of Trump. Credit: AP

So he was the obvious target and Senator Elizabeth Warren was the first to attack, accusing Bloomberg of using crude and sexist language worthy of Trump. In her opening comment, she launched this nuclear-tipped missile: “I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. "And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.” And that was just the start of the fiery two hour confrontation. The tycoon was also attacked for racist policies he oversaw while mayor in New York, and for a failure to release his tax returns.

If Donald Trump was watching he would certainly have been delighted. Credit: AP