Chancellor’s spending boost to offset steep growth downgrades, says report

The new Chancellor’s Budget spending spree is set to provide the first fiscal boost for the UK economy since the financial crisis but comes against a backdrop of steep growth downgrades, according to a report. The Resolution Foundation estimates that Rishi Sunak’s fiscal spending plans due to be outlined in next month’s Budget could bolster the economy by up to 1% by the end of 2021. The report said the spending boost will be “welcome and timely”, helping offset a worsening picture for UK growth.

Its inaugural Macroeconomic Policy Outlook warns over sharp downgrades to the growth outlook of 0.5% by the end of next year in the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts due alongside the Budget. Jack Leslie, economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “With just weeks to go until the Budget, the new Chancellor is going to have to contend with a weaker economic outlook than when the Government’s official Budget watchdog last reported back in March 2019. “The Chancellor’s Budget investment plans will, by happy coincidence, help offset the UK’s weak economic outlook.” The Government has already pledged £100 billion on infrastructure spending over the next five years under plans worked on by former Chancellor Sajid Javid, who dramatically quit last week.

