Continuing unsettled with further spells of wet and windy weather

Today: Rain, some heavy, moving east along with squally winds, followed by colder conditions with sunny intervals and scattered showers. Showers possibly heavy with hail and falling as snow at times in the north and over hills further south.

Tonight: Wintry showers easing leaving clear spells and a touch of frost in places, but further wet and windy weather following across northern areas.

Friday: A windy day with gales in places, notably northern England with some gusts of 60-70 mph. Mainly dry and bright in the south, but rain further north, particularly over hills.