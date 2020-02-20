Drop in new China coronavirus cases as efforts to find infected people continue

The spread of the coronavirus has continued to slow in China with 394 new cases reported in the latest daily update from health authorities.

Deaths attributed to the Covid-19 outbreak increased to 114, with mainland China seeing 2,118 people killed and 74,576 total cases.

Meanwhile, two Japanese passengers who were taken off the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been docked and quarantined at Yokohama over coronavirus fears, have died from the virus.

Health inspectors went door-to-door to find every infected person in the worst-hit city of Wuhan, with its population under lockdown since the Lunar New Year.

More than 80% of the country’s cases are in Hubei, the province of which Wuhan is the capital, and 95% of the deaths according to data from China’s National Health Commission.