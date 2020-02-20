Famous guitar to go under the hammer

The guitar that helped the first British group to break into the US music charts – beating The Beatles to the record – is to be sold at auction. Mike Hurst, former member of British folk trio The Springfields, is selling his beloved 1960 Gibson Country Western acoustic guitar after 58 years. The Springfields, featuring British music legend Dusty Springfield, broke into the Billboard top 20 in September 1962 with Silver Threads and Golden Needles, 17 months before the so-called British Invasion began.

The guitar is expected to fetch upwards of £15,000 when it sells at Gardiner Houlgate auctions on March 11 in Corsham, Wiltshire. Although The Springfields disbanded in 1964 so that Dusty Springfield could embark on her solo career, Mr Hurst continued to perform. He became a much-in-demand music producer, using the guitar on tracks recorded by Cat Stevens, PP Arnold, Shakin’ Stevens and a Colin Blunstone song that concluded series three of Netflix’s The Crown. The instrument was also played by Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin fame, who joined Mr Hurst’s band in 1964, when Page was then just 17 years old. “Apart from the fact that none of my family play guitar, I’m coming up to 78 and want to sell it while I’m still around to tell its story,” Mr Hurst, from Oxfordshire, said. “I bought it from new in 1962 when I joined The Springfields for £65 in old money from Selmer in Charing Cross Road. “I really liked the look of it – and its plays as well today as it did back in 1962.”

