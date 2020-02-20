JMW Turner £20 banknote enters circulation

A new £20 banknote featuring artist JMW Turner will start to appear in ATMs and tills from Thursday as it enters circulation. The new polymer £20 note will replace the paper £20 note featuring economist Adam Smith and has been hailed by the Bank of England as its most secure banknote yet. It includes two see-through windows and a two colour foil to help thwart counterfeiters. The Bank expects half of all ATMs across the UK to be dispensing polymer £20 banknotes in just two weeks’ time.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The son of a barber and a wig maker, Joseph Mallord William Turner (1775-1851) became renowned as one of the great masters of painting. He first exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1790 aged just 15. Turner produced more than 550 oil paintings, 2,000 watercolours, and 30,000 sketches and drawings. He became known as “the painter of light” and had a keen interest in depicting nature such as extreme weather conditions and the violent power of the sea.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Features on the new Turner note include: – A large see-through window with a blue and gold foil on the front depicting Margate lighthouse and Turner Contemporary. The foil is silver on the back. The shape of the large window is based on the shape of the fountains in Trafalgar Square. – Turner’s self-portrait, painted around 1799 and currently on display in Tate Britain. – One of Turner’s most celebrated paintings The Fighting Temeraire – a tribute to the ship HMS Temeraire which played a distinguished role in Nelson’s victory at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805. It was voted the nation’s favourite painting in a BBC Radio 4 poll. – A metallic hologram which changes between the word “twenty” and “pounds” when the note is tilted. – A purple foil patch containing the letter “T” and based on the staircase at Tate Britain. – A quote “Light is therefore colour” from an 1818 lecture by Turner referring to the use of light, shade, colour and tone in his pictures. – Turner’s signature from his will, in which he bequeathed many of his paintings to the nation. The paper £20 notes can still be used as normal and the Bank will give six months’ notice ahead of their legal tender status being withdrawn.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

There are over two billion £20 notes in circulation. Laid end to end, two billion polymer £20 notes would stretch around the world almost seven times and weigh the equivalent of more than 141 double decker buses, the Bank said. The note will join the Sir Winston Churchill £5 and the Jane Austen £10 in the Bank of England’s first series of polymer notes. A new polymer £50 featuring Bletchley Park codebreaker Alan Turing will be issued next year. Speaking at Tate Britain, which houses the Turner Bequest, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said: “Our banknotes celebrate the UK’s extraordinarily rich and diverse heritage and highlight the contributions of its greatest citizens. Turner’s art was transformative. “I am delighted that the work of arguably the single most influential British artist of all time will now appear on another two billion works of art – the new £20 notes that people can start using today.” Turner’s self-portrait, as featured on the new £20 note, is on display at Tate Britain alongside the banknote. Home to the Turner Bequest which includes 300 oil paintings and many thousands of sketches and watercolours, Tate Britain will present a major new exhibition dedicated to Turner later this year – Turner’s Modern World.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.