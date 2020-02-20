- ITV Report
Met Police refers itself to independent watchdog after death of Caroline Flack
The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog over the contact it had with Caroline Flack before her death, the force has said.
The Love Island presenter took her own life at the weekend, ahead of a trial in which she faced charges of assault by beating against her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.
The 40-year-old denied the charges and, in the wake of her death, her management criticised the court appearances as being part of a "show trial".
The charges were brought after an alleged incident at her London home, after which she was arrested and charged by the Metropolitan Police.
In a statement, the force said: "As is standard practice when a member of the public dies or is seriously injured and has had recent contact with police, the Directorate of Professional Standards has reviewed all previous police contact with Ms Flack."
The force added no conduct issues have been identified and no officers are being investigated.
On Wednesday, Poplar Coroner's Court in east London was told how Ms Flack died after an apparent hanging at her north London home.
She was found by police officers lying on her back, after they were flagged down outside the building in which she rented a penthouse apartment, and pronounced dead around an hour later.
The TV presenter's family released an Instagram post in which she discussed her looming court date, but was advised against posting it by advisers.
She had written: "Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed. I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.
"I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is .... It was an accident."
- Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org