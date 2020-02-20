Met Police refers itself to independent watchdog after death of Caroline Flack

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog over the contact it had with Caroline Flack before her death, the force has said.

The Love Island presenter took her own life at the weekend, ahead of a trial in which she faced charges of assault by beating against her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

The 40-year-old denied the charges and, in the wake of her death, her management criticised the court appearances as being part of a "show trial".

The charges were brought after an alleged incident at her London home, after which she was arrested and charged by the Metropolitan Police.

In a statement, the force said: "As is standard practice when a member of the public dies or is seriously injured and has had recent contact with police, the Directorate of Professional Standards has reviewed all previous police contact with Ms Flack."

The force added no conduct issues have been identified and no officers are being investigated.