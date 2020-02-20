Prince Harry is 'Livin' on a Prayer' in 'WhatsApp conversation' with Jon Bon Jovi ahead of Invictus Games single

Prince Harry says he is "Livin' On A Prayer" in a mock WhatsApp conversation with rock star Jon Bon Jovi about a single in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation.

The Duke - who along with his wife Meghan will step down as working royals at the end of March - will meet the 80s rock star at the Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday, February 28.

Bon Jovi will not be appearing with his band of the same name, but did say he will have "back-up" to which Harry says, "don't expect me to sing"".

The 57-year-old's "back-up" for the single, Unbroken, will be the Invictus Games Choir and it will be recorded in the same room that The Beatles recorded many of their albums.

The single will be released in March and aims to shine a light on veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder.