- ITV Report
-
Prince Harry is 'Livin' on a Prayer' in 'WhatsApp conversation' with Jon Bon Jovi ahead of Invictus Games single
Prince Harry says he is "Livin' On A Prayer" in a mock WhatsApp conversation with rock star Jon Bon Jovi about a single in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation.
The Duke - who along with his wife Meghan will step down as working royals at the end of March - will meet the 80s rock star at the Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday, February 28.
Bon Jovi will not be appearing with his band of the same name, but did say he will have "back-up" to which Harry says, "don't expect me to sing"".
The 57-year-old's "back-up" for the single, Unbroken, will be the Invictus Games Choir and it will be recorded in the same room that The Beatles recorded many of their albums.
The single will be released in March and aims to shine a light on veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder.
After the performance, Harry will meet members of the Choir, as well as previous competitors from the Invictus Games.
The Invictus Games Choir, which is managed by the Help For Heroes charity, is made up of wounded and sick veterans and serving military personnel.
Harry was inspired to found the Invictus Games for injured and wounded servicemen and women, and veterans, after seeing a similar sporting spectacle in America.
He attended the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013 and saw how injured American military personnel thrived on the challenge of taking part in competitive sports that aided their recovery.
The first Invictus Games was staged by Harry in 2014.
The 2020 Games will be held in The Hague from May 9 to 16.