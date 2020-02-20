Snapchat releases interactive Lens to mark launch of new £20 note

Snapchat has turned the new £20 note into a piece of live artwork, using augmented reality to animate the paintings of JMW Turner which appear on the new note.

The new polymer £20 banknote enters circulation on Thursday featuring a self-portrait of Turner as well as one of his most celebrated paintings, The Fighting Temeraire.

Snapchat users will be able to bring the image on the note to life using a new Lens launched on the social media platform, which uses augmented reality (AR) to see a full colour, animated version of the painting on the note itself.

The feature works by identifying the new note through a Snapchat user’s smartphone camera and overlaying the interactive images onto the banknote – in a similar fashion to how facial filters can be placed over a user’s face when using other Lenses in the Snapchat app.