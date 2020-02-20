Suspect in Hanau shootings found dead at home

The man suspected of two fatal shootings in the city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, police said.

Officers in Germany also found another body at the same address in the early hours of Thursday.

Police gave no details of the suspected gunman but said “there are currently no indications of further perpetrators”.

Eight people were killed and five wounded in the shootings in and outside two hookah lounges in the southwestern German city on Wednesday evening.

Police said a dark vehicle was spotted leaving the location of the first attack and another shooting was reported later.