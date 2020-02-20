Thrush hour: Bird sets up home in Leeds traffic light

Commuters in Leeds have something to tweet about after a bird set up home in the amber section of a traffic light.

The mistle thrush can be seen nesting in the light box, seemingly unbothered by the constantly changing pattern of the lights.

During Storm Dennis, which has battered the UK over the past few days, four the bird's chicks hatched in the illuminated nest.

Paul Wheatley, who tweets as LeedsBirder, said he filmed the footage after seeing the birds returning to the nest with food for their newly hatched chicks.