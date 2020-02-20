Meet the teacher who delivers medicine day and night across Wuhan in the battle against coronavirus

She is one of tens of thousands of medical staff on the frontline in Wuhan's war against COVID-19, the new coronavirus, but we can’t tell you her name, or in which hospital she is working. Like all medical staff at the epicentre of the outbreak she’s been warned not to speak to the media, especially foreign journalists. But following the death of Dr Li Wenliang, several doctors and nurses have felt emboldened, even duty bound to speak out.

The nurse who agreed to talk to us works as the initial point of contact for patients presenting with symptoms of the virus. She said the beginning of February was terrible with more than 500 patients presenting each day. Up until the new hospitals were completed and reinforcements arrived, they were working around the clock. In several online posts which have since been deleted, other medics on the ground in Wuhan complained about a lack of equipment. The nurse we spoke to told us the situation regards equipment was starting to get better but due to a shortage of protective suits they are having to wear nappies or not go to the bathroom for the duration of their shifts. Almost two thousand medical staff have so far become infected with the coronavirus and six, including Dr Li, have died.

Debi Edward and her producer talk to a nurse in Wuhan. Credit: ITV News

The nurse told us that initially there were medics treating patients without the proper protective equipment. That’s not the case now. She said in the past week the number of cases coming to her fever clinic has slowed down, but she believes this could all have been prevented. “It is common sense, everyone here believes that (it could have been prevented). In the days leading up to the lockdown people in Wuhan were still not wearing masks or staying at home,” the nurse told ITV News. But it is not only nurses and medical staff who are risking their lives to help others.

Wu You delivers medicine to those in need. Credit: ITV News