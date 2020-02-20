World Number One Novak Djokovic joins kids for late-night game of tennis in hometown Belgrade

Novak Djokovic has been praised after video emerged of the tennis World Number One playing a late-night game with some young fans in Belgrade.

The 32-year-old, who won his eighth Australian Open last month, is taking time out from competing to be in Serbia to promote an event connected with his Foundation.

The video, captured by a local resident from his balcony, shows Djokovic taking part in an impromptu tennis match with three kids in the evening.

Djokovic said the rallying was "spontaneous" before adding: "These are the moments one lives for, my heart was full."