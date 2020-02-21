Grace Millane’s killer jailed- why can’t we name him?

The killer of British backpacker Grace Millane has been handed a life sentence at Auckland High Court. But while the fate of the 28-year-old is able to be reported, his name cannot be published for legal reasons. Here, the PA news agency answers some questions about the case:



– Why was Grace Millane’s murderer granted anonymity? The reasons for the so-called suppression order, like the name of the killer himself, cannot be given for legal reasons.

– Under what circumstances can someone be given anonymity? New Zealand law says that the court has to be satisfied that publication of the person’s identity would cause hardship to the person charged, create a risk of prejudice to trial, or endanger the safety of any person as among the eight reasons for suppressing a defendant’s identity. – Why wasn’t the murderer identified when they were convicted or sentenced? Simply, because the order remains in place until the judge says it is lifted.

