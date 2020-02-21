Harry and Meghan confirm they will drop the name 'Sussex Royal'

Harry and Meghan have confirmed they will drop the word “Royal” from all their branding when they officially leave the Royal Family at the end of next month.

The use of the word has been part of the negotiations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Queen’s advisers since they announced their intention to leave in January.

SussexRoyal is currently used on their new website, sussexroyal.com, which the couple launched only a few weeks ago to explain their reasons for stepping down.

It’s also the name of their Instagram account which has 1.2 million followers.

And they had registered the name SussexRoyal for their new non-profit charitable organisation which they will launch later in the year.

ITV News reported on Wednesday that discussions were underway and the Queen, following advice from her lawyers, has said it would not be possible for Harry ad Meghan to use “Royal” in their future branding.