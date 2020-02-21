Harry and Meghan confirm they will drop the name 'Sussex Royal'
Harry and Meghan have confirmed they will drop the word “Royal” from all their branding when they officially leave the Royal Family at the end of next month.
The use of the word has been part of the negotiations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Queen’s advisers since they announced their intention to leave in January.
SussexRoyal is currently used on their new website, sussexroyal.com, which the couple launched only a few weeks ago to explain their reasons for stepping down.
It’s also the name of their Instagram account which has 1.2 million followers.
And they had registered the name SussexRoyal for their new non-profit charitable organisation which they will launch later in the year.
ITV News reported on Wednesday that discussions were underway and the Queen, following advice from her lawyers, has said it would not be possible for Harry ad Meghan to use “Royal” in their future branding.
Tonight, the couple’s spokesperson said: “While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.”
Harry will be back in the UK next week for the first time since he left for Canada after the initial negotiations with his family concluded in January.
The SussexRoyal name had also been trademarked on various items from clothing to souvenirs and digital applications.
However their spokesperson has clarified that Harry and Meghan “do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020”.
They added: “Therefore the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed.”
The Sussexes are returning to the UK for a series of engagements from 28 February to Commonwealth Day on 9 March.
They schedule for the next couple of weeks is as follows:
28th February: Harry will attend a recording session with Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir.
5th March: Harry and Meghan will attend the Endeavour Awards.
6th March: The Duke of Sussex, will join Lewis Hamilton, for the official opening of the Silverstone Experience.
7th March: The Duke and Duchess will attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall.
8th March: Meghan will mark International Women’s Day.
9th March: Harry and Meghan will join the Queen and the Royal Family at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day.
The couple are expected to return to Canada after the series of UK visits.
They will cease to have an office at Buckingham Palace and, from 1st April, they will represented by their new foundation team as they begin their new lives.
But we now have confirmation that the brand SussexRoyal will leave with Harry and Meghan as they themselves leave the Royal Family.