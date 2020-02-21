Heathrow goes carbon neutral and pledges to become ‘zero carbon’ airport

Heathrow has announced it is carbon neutral and is aiming to emit no carbon from airport infrastructure by the mid-2030s.

The west London hub said it has reduced carbon emissions by 93% since 1990 following more than £100 million of investment in improving energy efficiency and the generation and purchase of renewable energy.

It will now offset its remaining carbon emissions through tree planting schemes in Indonesia and Mexico.

The airport described offsetting as an “interim measure” while it works towards reducing its carbon emissions to zero by the mid-2030s.