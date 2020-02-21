Islamic State supporter Safiyya Amira Shaikh admits plot to blow up St Paul's Cathedral

A supporter of the Islamic State terror group has pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb St Paul’s Cathedral and a hotel.

Safiyya Amira Shaikh, 36, from Hayes, Middlesex, admitted preparation of terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications at a hearing at the Old Bailey.

The charge states Shaikh made contact with someone who could prepare explosives and went on a reconnaissance trip to scope out the historic site and a hotel as locations to plant bombs.

She prepared the words of a pledge of allegiance to the group, also known as Isis or Daesh, between August 2019 and October 2019.