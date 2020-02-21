- ITV Report
-
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp writes personal response to 10-year-old Manchester United fan who asked him to lose
When a young Manchester Untied fan sent a letter to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asking his team to stop winning, he can't have expected a response.
Ten-year-old Daragh Curley from Co Donegal, however, received a shock when a letter arrived for him at his local post office from the German.
The personal reply, signed by the Champions League-winning manager, praised the Northern Irishman's passion for Manchester United, even though he was unwilling to grant his request.
In the letter sent by Daragh as part of a school project, he wrote: "Liverpool are winning too many games. If you win nine more games then you have the best unbeaten run in English football. Being a United fan that is very sad.
"So the next time Liverpool play, please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again."
As Liverpool are running away with the Premier League title, it is a tough time for many United fans who had enjoyed a long spell of superiority over their fierce rivals.
Klopp took his comments well, responding: "Unfortunately, on this occasion I cannot grant your request, not through choice anyway.
"As much as you want Liverpool to lose it is my job to do everything that I can to help Liverpool to win as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen, so I really do not want to let them down.
"Luckily for you, we have lost games in the past and we will lose games in the future because that is football."
Due to Daragh's age he will not have got to enjoy United's successes under Sir Alex Ferguson, instead being treated to a comparatively underwhelming era at Old Trafford, with the club currently sitting seventh in the Premier League table.
Daragh's father Gordon got his son to support Manchester United but admits his admiration for Klopp following his written response.
"The problem is when you are 10 years old you think that things will always be as they are now but if there is one thing I can tell you as 52 years old it is that this most definitely isn't the case," Klopp wrote.
“Having read your letter, though, I think I can safely say that one thing that will not change is your passion for football and for your club. Manchester United are lucky to have you.
“I hope that if we are lucky enough to win more games and maybe even lift some more trophies you will not be too disappointed because although our clubs are great rivals we also share a great respect for one another.
“This, to me, is what football is all about. Take care and good luck, Jurgen .”