Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp writes personal response to 10-year-old Manchester United fan who asked him to lose

The letter (left) written by Jurgen Klopp (right). Credit: Gordon Curley/PA

When a young Manchester Untied fan sent a letter to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asking his team to stop winning, he can't have expected a response. Ten-year-old Daragh Curley from Co Donegal, however, received a shock when a letter arrived for him at his local post office from the German. The personal reply, signed by the Champions League-winning manager, praised the Northern Irishman's passion for Manchester United, even though he was unwilling to grant his request.

Jurgen Klopp is leading Liverpool to the Premier League title. Credit: PA

In the letter sent by Daragh as part of a school project, he wrote: "Liverpool are winning too many games. If you win nine more games then you have the best unbeaten run in English football. Being a United fan that is very sad. "So the next time Liverpool play, please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again." As Liverpool are running away with the Premier League title, it is a tough time for many United fans who had enjoyed a long spell of superiority over their fierce rivals. Klopp took his comments well, responding: "Unfortunately, on this occasion I cannot grant your request, not through choice anyway. "As much as you want Liverpool to lose it is my job to do everything that I can to help Liverpool to win as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen, so I really do not want to let them down. "Luckily for you, we have lost games in the past and we will lose games in the future because that is football." Due to Daragh's age he will not have got to enjoy United's successes under Sir Alex Ferguson, instead being treated to a comparatively underwhelming era at Old Trafford, with the club currently sitting seventh in the Premier League table.

The letter signed by Jurgen Klopp. Credit: PA