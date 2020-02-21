Multi-million dollar award upheld for NY graffiti artists

A federal appeals court in New York has upheld a $6.7 million (£5.2 million) award for nearly two dozen graffiti artists whose spray paintings at a once-famous site were destroyed to make room for high-rise luxury residences.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals concluded a judge was correct to award the damages against developers who destroyed the aerosol artwork in 2013.

The appeals court said the action violated the Visual Artists Rights Act of 1990, which protects art which has gained recognition.

The Long Island City, Queens, graffiti site known as 5Pointz was a tourist attraction that drew thousands of spectators daily and formed a backdrop to the 2013 movie, “Now You See Me”.

Many of the art works were temporary.

“In recent years, ‘street art,’ much of which is ‘temporary,’ has emerged as a major category of contemporary art,” the 2nd Circuit said in an opinion written by Circuit Judge Barrington D. Parker.