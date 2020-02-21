Regent's Park prayer leader returns to mosque a day after knife attack

Muslim prayer leader Raafat Maglad arrives at the London Central Mosque, near Regent’s Park, north London. Credit: PA

The Muslim prayer leader who was stabbed on Thursday has returned to Regent's Park mosque less than a day after he was attacked. Raafat Maglad, who is in his 70s, was attacked inside London Central Mosque on Thursday afternoon. He was taken to hospital, where he was pictured with dressing to a wound on the right side of his neck. On Friday morning, Mr Maglad was photographed outside his home smiling and wearing a sling to support his right arm.

Mr Maglad was photographed arriving at the mosque on Friday. Credit: PA

Shortly after 12.30pm, he arrived at the mosque and was escorted inside by security. Witnesses told how the muezzin, who makes the call to prayer, was stabbed at around 3pm in an attack the Metropolitan Police is not treating as terror-related. Worshipers tackled the suspect, a 29-year-old man who is believed to have been attending prayers, before he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder inside the mosque. Ayaz Ahmad, adviser to the mosque, said: “Everybody’s reaction was shock and horror, the men were screaming." The stabbing, following a string of attacks on places of worship around the world, has prompted safety fears.

A police presence was seen outside the mosque on Friday. Credit: PA