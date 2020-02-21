Puffin numbers on Farne Islands stable despite summer deluge, 2019 survey finds

Puffin numbers on the Farne Islands appear to be stable despite extreme rainfall in the middle of the breeding season last year, the National Trust has said. At last 300 puffin chicks, known as pufflings, died last June when 5in (12cm) of rain fell on the islands off the coast of Northumberland in just 24 hours, flooding their burrows. The National Trust, which looks after the Farnes, had feared the deluge would affect the population. But results from a survey conducted across the islands from May to July last year, which involves checking a proportion of burrows, showed a total of 43,752 breeding pairs in 2019 – less than 0.5% down on 2018 figures.

The findings are good news for the charismatic seabird, which is listed as globally vulnerable to extinction because of declines in numbers largely due to a reduction in sand eels that make up a high proportion of their diet. National Trust ranger Thomas Hendry said: “When we were hit by such heavy rainfall we were really concerned that numbers would be significantly affected – which, given these birds are declining in numbers across the world, was a devastating prospect. “However, it appears that we had enough pufflings hatch successfully to literally weather the storm, and we can conclude numbers appear to be stable.” In the past the National Trust has conducted its puffin survey on the islands every five years, with numbers increasing from 37,710 breeding pairs in 1993 to a peak of 55,674 in 2003. Numbers then crashed in 2008 due to extremely low numbers of sand eels, before slowly recovering.

