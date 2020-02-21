Regent's Park mosque stabbing among today's front pages

A stabbing at a mosque in London, details on the spread of Airbnb rentals and a clampdown on coal fires are among stories making the headlines as the working week draws to a close. Credit: PA

A stabbing at a mosque in London, details on the spread of Airbnb rentals and a clampdown on coal fires are among stories making the headlines as the working week draws to a close. The Times leads with suggestions that a review into the Home Office’s policy towards migrants was “toned down” with the phrase “institutionally racist” removed between drafts.

The Daily Telegraph carries an announcement on the “end of the roaring hearth” as sales of domestic coal are to be banned in an effort to tackle air pollution, while the i also carries details of the legislation.

The Guardian reports some parts of the UK have as many as one Airbnb listing for every four homes, including Edinburgh and Skye, with the rapid expansion of short-term lets being described as “out of control”.

The Financial Times carries details of Morgan Stanley looking to cater for a wider range of investors through purchasing online brokerage E-Trade.

Metro reports on the arrest of a man on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing at London Central Mosque.

The Independent leads with reports the Home Office attempted to deport a dozen asylum seekers who were potential victims of modern slavery.

Julie Walters being given the all-clear after a bowel cancer diagnosis leads the Daily Mirror.

While the Sun reports June Brown is leaving Albert Square for good.

The Daily Mail says hundreds of thousands of norovirus cases are linked to takeaways and eating out.

The Daily Express reports Britain’s justice system has been labelled “soft” after a burglary gang were given non-custodial sentences after committing 75 crimes.

And the Daily Star asks the Duke of Sussex about the £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money spent on “doing up” Frogmore Cottage.