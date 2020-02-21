The One Where They Get Back Together: Friends cast reunite for 'unscripted special'

The cast of Friends first got together way back in 1994.

The Friends cast are set to reunite for an unscripted special of the programme. The show will air on HBO Max, according to the streaming service. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are all set to appear in the programme.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV. The unscripted cast reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the Emmy-winning series, will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer will also executive produce the special, which is due to air in May.