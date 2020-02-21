The Royal Rota: Our royal team ask if the Queen was right to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast

This is The Royal Rota - our podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode, Chris and Lizzie asks the public if the Queen was right to strip Prince Harry and Meghan of their royal titles.

They also discuss what's in store for the couple as they settle down in Canada - and talk about the other latest royal news including Kate's chat on motherhood, Prince Charles' 50 year campaign to protect the environment and how the family celebrated Prince Andrew's 60th birthday.

