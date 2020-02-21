What Grace Millane's mother and brother told 21-year-old's killer after he was sentenced to life

Video of what Grace Millane's mother and brother said to the 21-year-old's killer

This is what Grace Millane's mother and brother said to the 21-year-old's killer, when they spoke to the court in Auckland via video-link. Gillian Millane said her daughter, who was killed while travelling in New Zealand, "died terrified and alone". A 28-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 17 years in prison.

Mrs Millane, said: "Her tragic life, cut short by your wilful, cruel actions. "You took it upon yourself to murder my beautiful Grace, an innocent young lady. "On a daily basis, I torment myself over what you did to my Grace. "The terror and pain, she must have experienced at your hands. "As a mother, I would have done anything to change places with her.

Grace Millane was killed in December 2018. Credit: PA

"I sit, full of guilt, knowing I couldn't help her, that I should have been there. She died terrified and alone in a room with you. "You have ripped a hole in my heart, one that will never be repaired. "You walked into our lives and destroyed Grace, in the pursuit of your own sexual gratification." Pausing, and visibly upset, she continued: "Now my family will never be the same. "So many other innocent people, including your own family, have had their world destroyed. "I will miss my darling Grace, until the last breath in my body leaves me."

Grace had been travelling when she was killed. Credit: PA