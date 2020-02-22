Blue passports to be issued from next month to mark Brexit

Blue passports will be issued for the first time in almost three decades from next month to mark Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Championed by Brexiteers, the new-look documents will replace the burgundy passports which were rolled out in 1988.

The contract to produce the passports was controversially awarded to French firm Thales, but the documents will continue to be personalised with the holder’s details in the UK.

The first new passports will be issued from the beginning of March, and by mid-2020 all new passports will be blue, the Government anticipates.