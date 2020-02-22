Britons on coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess flying back to UK

A flight bringing British evacuees from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship is due to arrive on Saturday morning after leaving from Japan. Thirty-two British nationals are on board the plane, which was delayed until Saturday. A small number of nationals from European nations will also be on the flight, alongside British government medics, it is understood. The number of Britons on the aircraft is lower than the 78 initially expected; some are in hospital while others will remain on the vessel. The aircraft is due to land at Boscombe Down Ministry of Defence base, near Salisbury in Wiltshire, with passengers to then be taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral for 14 days of quarantine.

British evacuees board a plane back to the UK from Japan. Credit: AP

It is unclear where the small number of EU citizens will be taken once the plane lands in the UK. The evacuees have spent more than two weeks trapped on the coronavirus-stricken ship off the coast of Japan. Before the flight, one passenger who was diagnosed with Covid-19 and has since been given the all-clear, joked that the experience would be like visiting a holiday camp.

Evacuees boarded onto buses and were taken to the airport. Credit: AP

Honeymooner Alan Steele was taken to a Japanese hospital and has since tested negative for the virus and been reunited with wife Wendy. "Wendy's test was negative so Butlins the Wirral here we come for 14 days," Mr Steele posted on Facebook. Since being kept on board the cruise liner in the port of Yokohama, a total of 634 passengers and crew have been infected, accounting for more than half of all the confirmed coronavirus cases outside of China.

It is understood some British nationals who are part of the Diamond Princess crew opted to remain. Credit: AP

It is understood some British nationals who are part of the Diamond Princess crew opted to remain. Some British nationals who were passengers did not register for the flight. It is understood some have returned to their homes overseas, while a number boarded an evacuation flight to Hong Kong where they live. The four Britons on board the Diamond Princess who have tested positive for coronavirus were not on the flight. Meanwhile, Britons in Cambodia who left another cruise ship, the Westerdam, and who have been cleared for travel, are also being assisted by the Foreign Office to make their way home. All have tested negative after one case was diagnosed on board.

An official in protective suits measure the temperature of the foreign passengers on the Diamond Princess. Credit: AP