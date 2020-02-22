Death of family in A82 crash 'utterly devastating'

A statement released by their family, said: "Both families are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Gemma, Rhys, Peyton and Heidi."

Gemma Cousin, 26, Rhys Cousin, 25, and their two daughters Peyton Cousin and Heidi Cousin - aged three and one respectively - were all killed in the crash.

The Cousin family were driving on the road north of Fort William on Thursday when their Mini Cooper collided with a Ford Fiesta.

The family of four people killed in a crash on the A82 in Scotland have described the loss as "utterly devastating".

The statement continued: "They were a young family with so much to look forward to.

"To have their lives cut short so suddenly and in such circumstances is utterly devastating.

"As a young couple Gemma and Rhys worked really hard to provide a loving, secure and safe home and family life for their girls who they were totally devoted to.

"They were known by many with both families being extended and their loss will be felt far and wide.

"Due to the horrific circumstances we would like to thank the emergency services and everyone who was involved on the night. We would also like to thank everyone for the support we continue to receive.

The family asked for privacy "to grieve and to come to terms" with the loss.

Police are still trying establish the circumstances of the crash and are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward if they witnessed the collision on the A82 at Torlundy at 5.30pm on Thursday.

The 56-year-old driver of the Ford Fiesta was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.