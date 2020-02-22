Greta Thunberg to join youth climate strike in Bristol

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is coming to the UK on Friday to take part in a youth protest in Bristol.

The 17-year-old Swede will be joining the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate on College Green on February 28.

One of the organisers, Milly Sibson, also 17, from Bristol, said: "We are all just so excited - everyone is so excited about the thought of hearing her talk."