Hundreds protest against extradition of Julian Assange ahead of hearing

Vivienne Westwood was among those protesting against the Wikileaks founder’s imprisonment and extradition. Credit: PA

Hundreds of Julian Assange supporters have protested in London against his potential extradition to the United States. Assange, 48, is wanted in the US on 18 charges over the publication of US cables a decade ago and if found guilty could face a 175-year prison sentence. He is being held in Belmarsh Prison in south-east London as he awaits the start of next week’s full extradition hearing. His supporters marched through London on Saturday, beginning at Australia House in Holborn and ending at a rally in Parliament Square. Many carried banners and placards with messages including "Don’t extradite Assange" and "Journalism is not a crime".

Supporters of Julian Assange, including Yanis Varoufakis (second left), Vivienne Westwood (centre). Credit: PA

Opening the speeches in Parliament Square, Assange’s father John Shipton said: "I look over the crowd and see many familiar faces supporting Julian and I thank you." He described the imprisonment of his son as "arbitrary detention" and urged those at the rally to fight to "free Julian from the Niagara of malice that emanates from the Crown Prosecution Service". Kristinn Hrafnsonn, editor in chief of Wikileaks, also took the stage and told the crowds of people Assange was facing a "dark force". He added: "We must stop it. We must stop this force, this is not about left or right in politics, we can unite on this. It is a dark force against us who want justice, transparency and truth."

Wikileaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson speaks to crowds gathered in Parliament Square. Credit: PA

Musician Roger Waters, economist Yanis Varoufakis and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood also gave speeches in support of the investigative journalist. Westwood walked out on stage wearing a paper halo with Assange written on it, before saying she was the "angel of democracy". Supporter Sinthia Surace, 22, whose family were victims of the Sri Lanka civil war, said: "It took a lot of brave people to expose all the crimes impacting my community directly. That’s why I care about voices like Julian’s.

Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters speaks to crowds gathered in Parliament Square in Westminster. Credit: PA