More flooding expected as UK braces for third weekend of rain

Flooding has hit communities in England and Wales. Pictured left: Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, pictured top right: Upton upon Severn, Worcestershire and pictured bottom right: Flood water surrounds a church in Tirley, Gloucestershire. Credit: PA

More flooding is expected as Britain braces for the third consecutive weekend of stormy weather. Communities in south Wales, northern and central England are still trying to cope with the impact of Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis, but now more heavy showers is expected to bring new flooding. The Met Office said more belts of heavy rain were due on Saturday night and again on Sunday night, accompanied by warnings of high winds and snow in Scotland.

On Saturday morning, the Environment Agency had 90 flood warnings in place, as well as 153 flood alerts, covering areas from Wiltshire to Cumbria. And two severe flood warnings – meaning an imminent danger to life – remain in force for the River Lugg at Hampton Bishop, near Hereford. Flooding was reported across the southern edge of the Yorkshire Dales on Friday night, with the village of Horton-in-Ribblesdale cut off by rising water.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter: “We have two crews from Settle, Grassington and a water rescue team from Ripon in Horton-in-Ribblesdale which is currently surrounded by floodwater. “Crews are checking residents and ensuring everyone is safe.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The service also said it had helped four people to safety from a stranded vehicle in Skipton as well as helping with flooded properties in the village of Giggleswick. North Yorkshire Police said the A65 between Gargrave to Settle was impassible due to flooding on Friday night and West Yorkshire Police reported problems on the same road between Ilkley and Burley on Saturday morning. Motorists have also been warned to avoid Billams Bridge, in Otley, on Saturday. The damage wreaked by Storm Dennis last weekend and Storm Ciara the week before is projected to run into the billions to repair. Although this weekend will bring bouts of rain, high winds and even snow in places, the Met Office said on Saturday the conditions did not merit classifying the weather as a named storm.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Forecaster Marco Petagna said Saturday would bring a respite from the rain in some areas but there was a warning for high winds in the north and another band of stormy weather would sweep in from the South West on Saturday night. Mr Petagna said a yellow weather warning had been issued for rain in parts of Wales on Sunday with 60mm in total expected in some upland areas. He said another storm system would move across the whole of the UK on Sunday night with high winds, rain and snow across Scotland and parts of northern England. Prince Charles visited Pontypridd in South Wales on Friday which has been badly hit by the floods. It is estimated that 1,100 properties – both residential and commercial – have been affected in the Rhondda Cynon Taf area. Charles walked down Pontypridd’s high street, where many shops are closed due to flood damage.

The Prince of Wales during a visit to Pontypridd. Credit: PA