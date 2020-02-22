More rain on the way in flood-hit areas, Met Office warns

Even a little rain in areas most affected by recent downfalls could cause further flooding, the Met Office has warned.

There are 81 flood warnings and 155 flood alerts in place for the weekend and two severe warnings, meaning there is a potential risk to life.

Many areas have been left struggling to cope in recent weeks as England has been hit with 141% of its average February rainfall so far.

The damage wreaked by Storm Dennis last weekend and Storm Ciara the week before is projected to run into the billions to repair.

But the Met Office has warned there is more misery on the way, with weather warnings in place for North Wales, north-west England and North Yorkshire.

Luke Miall, a meteorologist at the Met Office, told the PA news agency: “Even small amounts of rain could lead to some further flooding just because the ground is so wet after the recent wet weather that we’ve been seeing.”

There are also warnings in place for strong winds in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the northern English counties, with gusts expected to reach 50mph to 60mph, perhaps even 75mph.