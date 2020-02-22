New coronavirus becomes notifiable disease in Scotland

The new coronavirus has been made a “notifiable disease” in Scotland, meaning medics must alert health boards if they suspect a patient is infected.

Public health regulations were amended to place Covid-19 on the list of notifiable diseases north of the border, which also includes cholera, rabies, measles and tuberculosis.

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood has written to NHS boards, medical practitioners and directors of diagnostic laboratories to make them aware of the changes.

As of Friday afternoon, 368 people had been tested for coronavirus across Scotland, with all results negative.