Roger Waters shows support for Julian Assange ahead of London rally

Pink Floyd star Roger Waters will headline a rally in central London today protesting the extradition and demanding the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter has accused “the powers that be” of trying to “kill” Assange ahead of his extradition hearing, which begins on Monday.

Waters said Assange faced being “locked up until he is dead” if sent to the US to face charges over the leak of classified documents.

The rally will start with supporters gathering outside the Australian High Commission on the Strand before marching to Parliament Square.

Assange, 48, is being held in Belmarsh Prison in south east London as he awaits the start of next week’s full extradition hearing.

He is expected to receive a visit from his father John Shipton and former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis on Sunday before the hearing starts.

Assange is wanted in the US on 18 charges over the publication of US cables a decade ago. If found guilty he could face a 175-year prison sentence.